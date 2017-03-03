The Lt. Dan Band performs for Team Barksdale at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. March 3, 2017. Barksdale is the first base of the Lt. Dan Band’s current tour. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 18:12
|Photo ID:
|3208124
|VIRIN:
|170303-F-DQ193-1228
|Resolution:
|4689x3121
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First leg of Lt. Dan Band tour: Barksdale [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
First leg of Lt. Dan Band tour: Barksdale
LEAVE A COMMENT