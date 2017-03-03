(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First leg of Lt. Dan Band tour: Barksdale [Image 4 of 8]

    First leg of Lt. Dan Band tour: Barksdale

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Lt. Dan Band performs for Team Barksdale at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. March 3, 2017. Barksdale is the first base of the Lt. Dan Band’s current tour. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 18:12
    Photo ID: 3208124
    VIRIN: 170303-F-DQ193-1228
    Resolution: 4689x3121
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First leg of Lt. Dan Band tour: Barksdale [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Gary Sinise
    Barksdale
    concert
    Lt. Dan Band
    AFGSC
    2BW
    8AF
    307 BW

