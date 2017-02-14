U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donald Wallace, a 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, inspects the engine port of an F-15 Eagle during routine maintenance for an exercise, Feb. 14, 2017, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Maintainers ensured the squadrons F-15 Eagles were ready to fly as part of the weeklong exercise alongside members of the U.S. Navy 27th and 102nd Strike Fighter Squadrons from Naval Air Station Atsugi, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 17:47 Photo ID: 3208089 VIRIN: 170214-F-VN140-1753 Resolution: 3558x2439 Size: 938.63 KB Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fixin' to fly [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Nick Emerick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.