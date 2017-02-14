Fixin’ to fly

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donald Wallace, a 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, inspects the engine port of an F-15 Eagle during routine maintenance for an exercise, Feb. 14, 2017, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Maintainers ensured the squadrons F-15 Eagles were ready to fly as part of the weeklong exercise alongside members of the U.S. Navy 27th and 102nd Strike Fighter Squadrons from Naval Air Station Atsugi, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick/Released)
|02.14.2017
|03.06.2017 17:47
|3208089
|170214-F-VN140-1753
|3558x2439
|938.63 KB
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
|0
