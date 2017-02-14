(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fixin' to fly [Image 3 of 3]

    Fixin' to fly

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vincent Hassing, a 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, waits as an F-15 Eagle prepares to taxi to the runway, Feb. 14, 2017, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 44th AMU and members of the 44th Fighter Squadron participated in an exercise alongside members of the U.S. Navy 27th and 102nd Strike Fighter Squadrons from Naval Air Station Atsugi, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 17:47
    Photo ID: 3208085
    VIRIN: 170214-F-VN140-276
    Resolution: 3216x1844
    Size: 511.74 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fixin' to fly [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Nick Emerick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    planes
    Jets
    aircraft
    maintainers
    flightiine

