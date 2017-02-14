U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vincent Hassing, a 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, waits as an F-15 Eagle prepares to taxi to the runway, Feb. 14, 2017, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 44th AMU and members of the 44th Fighter Squadron participated in an exercise alongside members of the U.S. Navy 27th and 102nd Strike Fighter Squadrons from Naval Air Station Atsugi, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 17:47
|Photo ID:
|3208085
|VIRIN:
|170214-F-VN140-276
|Resolution:
|3216x1844
|Size:
|511.74 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fixin' to fly [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Nick Emerick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
