Fixin’ to fly

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vincent Hassing, a 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, waits as an F-15 Eagle prepares to taxi to the runway, Feb. 14, 2017, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 44th AMU and members of the 44th Fighter Squadron participated in an exercise alongside members of the U.S. Navy 27th and 102nd Strike Fighter Squadrons from Naval Air Station Atsugi, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick/Released)

