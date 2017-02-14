U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donald Wallace, a 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, inspects the engine of an F-15 Eagle during routine maintenance, Feb. 14, 2017, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. The mission of the 44th AMU is to ensure serviceable aircraft are able to meet mission requirements, keeping pilots current in training and combat ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 17:47 Photo ID: 3208087 VIRIN: 170214-F-VN140-1553 Resolution: 3299x1824 Size: 437.24 KB Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fixin' to fly [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Nick Emerick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.