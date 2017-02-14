(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fixin' to fly

    Fixin' to fly

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donald Wallace, a 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, inspects the engine of an F-15 Eagle during routine maintenance, Feb. 14, 2017, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. The mission of the 44th AMU is to ensure serviceable aircraft are able to meet mission requirements, keeping pilots current in training and combat ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 17:47
    Photo ID: 3208087
    VIRIN: 170214-F-VN140-1553
    Resolution: 3299x1824
    Size: 437.24 KB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fixin' to fly [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Nick Emerick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    planes
    Jets
    aircraft
    maintainers
    flightiine

