Lawson Passes Monuments

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson passes by the Washington Monument while transiting the Potomac River Monday, Mar. 6, 2017. The Lawson is visiting the Washington, D.C. area prior to its formal commissioning in Cape May, N.J., Mar. 18, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena

