    Lawson Passes Monuments [Image 3 of 4]

    Lawson Passes Monuments

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson passes by the Washington Monument while transiting the Potomac River Monday, Mar. 6, 2017. The Lawson is visiting the Washington, D.C. area prior to its formal commissioning in Cape May, N.J., Mar. 18, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 17:33
    Photo ID: 3208055
    VIRIN: 170306-G-BZ327-159
    Resolution: 4809x2705
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lawson Passes Monuments [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    FRC

