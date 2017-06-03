(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-Star Leader Meet FRC [Image 2 of 4]

    1-Star Leader Meet FRC

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    Coast Guard Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, Fifth Coast Guard District Commander, meets with Army Brig. Gen. William Walker, Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard, and the command staff of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson during a tour aboard the Lawson while in Washington, D.C., Monday, Mar. 6, 2017. The Lawson is visiting the Washington, D.C. area prior to its formal commissioning in Cape May, N.J., Mar. 18, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 17:33
    Photo ID: 3208058
    VIRIN: 170306-G-BZ327-398
    Resolution: 5520x3105
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-Star Leader Meet FRC [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    FRC
    Lawson

