Coast Guard Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, Fifth Coast Guard District Commander, meets with Army Brig. Gen. William Walker, Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard, and the command staff of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson during a tour aboard the Lawson while in Washington, D.C., Monday, Mar. 6, 2017. The Lawson is visiting the Washington, D.C. area prior to its formal commissioning in Cape May, N.J., Mar. 18, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 17:33 Photo ID: 3208058 VIRIN: 170306-G-BZ327-398 Resolution: 5520x3105 Size: 6.42 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-Star Leader Meet FRC [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.