The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson renders honors while passing Washington's Tomb on Mount Vernon Monday, Mar. 6, 2017. The Lawson is visiting the Washington, D.C. area prior to its formal commissioning in Cape May, N.J., Mar. 18, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena

