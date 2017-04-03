Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape”

Sailors from Naval Hospital Pensacola’s Neurology Department and graduate students from the Anchor Clinic, a local behavioral medicine clinic, visited N.B. Cook Elementary School in Pensacola, Fla., March 4 to encourage children to wear helmets when bicycling, skateboarding, rollerblading or other activities where head injuries can occur. The Sailors also gave away over 60 helmets to children who promised to wear them.

