    Wearing a Helmet Can "Protect Your Grape"

    Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape”

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Jason Bortz 

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    Sailors from Naval Hospital Pensacola’s Neurology Department and graduate students from the Anchor Clinic, a local behavioral medicine clinic, visited N.B. Cook Elementary School in Pensacola, Fla., March 4 to encourage children to wear helmets when bicycling, skateboarding, rollerblading or other activities where head injuries can occur. The Sailors also gave away over 60 helmets to children who promised to wear them.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 14:20
    Photo ID: 3207659
    VIRIN: 170304-N-TF029-012
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape” [Image 1 of 3], by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape”
    Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape”
    Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape”

    Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape”

    Naval Hospital Pensacola
    NHP
    Brain Injury Awareness

