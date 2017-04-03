Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Thien Trinh, a corpsman with Naval Hospital Pensacola’s Neurology Department, places a helmet on Knight Moore, 5, to check if it fits properly. Sailors from Naval Hospital Pensacola’s Neurology Department and graduate students from the Anchor Clinic, a local behavioral medicine clinic, visited N.B. Cook Elementary School in Pensacola, Fla., March 4 to promote helmet safety. The Sailors also gave away over 60 helmets to children as long as they promised to wear them.
This work, Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape” [Image 1 of 3], by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape”
