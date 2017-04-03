Lieutenant Joseph Cahill, neurologist, Naval Hospital Pensacola, observes a helmet being placed on Ron Jay, 5, to ensure it fits properly. Sailors from Naval Hospital Pensacola’s Neurology Department and graduate students from the Anchor Clinic, a local behavioral medicine clinic, visited N.B. Cook Elementary School in Pensacola, Fla., March 4 to promote helmet safety to children and their parents.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 14:21
|Photo ID:
|3207655
|VIRIN:
|170304-N-TF029-004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape” [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape”
