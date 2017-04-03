(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wearing a Helmet Can "Protect Your Grape"

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    Lieutenant Joseph Cahill, neurologist, Naval Hospital Pensacola, observes a helmet being placed on Ron Jay, 5, to ensure it fits properly. Sailors from Naval Hospital Pensacola’s Neurology Department and graduate students from the Anchor Clinic, a local behavioral medicine clinic, visited N.B. Cook Elementary School in Pensacola, Fla., March 4 to promote helmet safety to children and their parents.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape” [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Naval Hospital Pensacola
    NHP
    Brain Injury Awareness

