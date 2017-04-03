Lieutenant Joseph Cahill, neurologist, Naval Hospital Pensacola, observes a helmet being placed on Ron Jay, 5, to ensure it fits properly. Sailors from Naval Hospital Pensacola’s Neurology Department and graduate students from the Anchor Clinic, a local behavioral medicine clinic, visited N.B. Cook Elementary School in Pensacola, Fla., March 4 to promote helmet safety to children and their parents.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 14:21 Photo ID: 3207655 VIRIN: 170304-N-TF029-004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.25 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wearing a Helmet Can “Protect Your Grape” [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.