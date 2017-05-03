(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    103rd Rescue Squadron Trains with New NASA Rescue Systems [Image 4 of 14]

    103rd Rescue Squadron Trains with New NASA Rescue Systems

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    106th Rescue Wing

    Pararescuemen and Combat Rescue Officers from the 103rd Rescue Squadron exit the back of a C-17 Globemaster during joint training with Human Space Flight Support Detatchment 3 at Marine Core Base Hawaii,March 5 2017.

    During this training, a rigid inflatible boat (known as a "Hard Duck") was dropped from a C-17 along with several jumpers and an inflatable device known as the "Front Porch".This device is intended to be mated to the Orion spacecraft, and can be used to support astronauts who have made a water landing in the Orion spacecraft following a flight.

    US Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

