Pararescuemen and Combat Rescue Officers from the 103rd Rescue Squadron exit the back of a C-17 Globemaster during joint training with Human Space Flight Support Detatchment 3 at Marine Core Base Hawaii,March 5 2017.
During this training, a rigid inflatible boat (known as a "Hard Duck") was dropped from a C-17 along with several jumpers and an inflatable device known as the "Front Porch".This device is intended to be mated to the Orion spacecraft, and can be used to support astronauts who have made a water landing in the Orion spacecraft following a flight.
US Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 02:11
|Photo ID:
|3206006
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-SV144-491
|Resolution:
|1835x1221
|Size:
|976.62 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 103rd Rescue Squadron Trains with New NASA Rescue Systems [Image 1 of 14], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT