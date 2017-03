103rd Rescue Squadron Trains with New NASA Rescue Systems

One of three boats being used for a joint training exercise with Human Space Flight Support Detatchment 3 leaves the docks at Marine Core Base Hawaii,March 5 2017.



During this training, a rigid inflatible boat (known as a "Hard Duck") was dropped from a C-17 along with several jumpers and an inflatable device known as the "Front Porch.This device is intended to be mated to the Orion spacecraft, and can be used to support astronauts who have made a water landing in the Orion spacecraft following a flight.



US Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

