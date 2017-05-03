U.S. Army Hawaii National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 James P. Cobb-Adams conducts pre-flight inspections of a CH-47F Chinook Helicopter at Wheeler Army Airfield, Wahiawa, Hawaii March 5, 2017. National Guard 171st Aviation crew conducted an orientation flight for new soldiers of the Recruitment Sustainment Program from the 298th Regional Training Institute, Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo Hawaii. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Matthew A. Foster/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Sustainment Program Orientation Flight [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.