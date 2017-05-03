U.S. Army Hawaii National Guard 171st Aviation crew conducted an orientation flight in CH-47F Chinook helicopters for new Recruitment Sustainment Program soldiers from the 298th Regional Training Institute, Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo Hawaii. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Matthew A. Foster/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 22:16
|Photo ID:
|3205860
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-YU201-202
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.03 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Recruit Sustainment Program Orientation Flight [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
