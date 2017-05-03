(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Recruit Sustainment Program Orientation Flight [Image 3 of 6]

    Recruit Sustainment Program Orientation Flight

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Hawaii National Guard 171st Aviation crew conducted an orientation flight in CH-47F Chinook helicopters for new Recruitment Sustainment Program soldiers from the 298th Regional Training Institute, Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo Hawaii. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Matthew A. Foster/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 22:16
    Photo ID: 3205857
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-YU201-226
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.03 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Sustainment Program Orientation Flight [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    Sustainment
    Recruitment
    CH-47F
    March 5
    Hawaii
    Helicopter
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Wheeler Army Airfield
    Wahiawa
    Regional Training Institute
    Bellows Air Force Station
    Waimanalo
    orientation flight
    2017
    171st Aviation

