Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 22:16 Photo ID: 3205857 VIRIN: 170305-Z-YU201-226 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 12.03 MB Location: HI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Recruit Sustainment Program Orientation Flight [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.