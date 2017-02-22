(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment [Image 1 of 3]

    Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Col. Timothy Hayden, the commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, presents retired Col. Bart Howard, the former commander of 1st ABCT, a brigade hat following Howard’s visit with the brigade Feb. 22. Howard’s visit with the brigade brought him from Camp Hovey to the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, South Korea to visit with multiple leaders from throughout the brigade. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 06:38
    Photo ID: 3205097
    VIRIN: 170222-A-CZ808-009
    Resolution: 1500x1001
    Size: 114.86 KB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment
    Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment
    Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment

    TAGS

    Veteran
    South Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    Camp Casey
    Camp Hovey
    Republic of Korea
    1st Infantry Division
    Deployment
    Rodriguez Live Fire Complex
    Visit
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT