Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment

CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Col. Timothy Hayden, the commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, presents retired Col. Bart Howard, the former commander of 1st ABCT, a brigade hat following Howard’s visit with the brigade Feb. 22. Howard’s visit with the brigade brought him from Camp Hovey to the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, South Korea to visit with multiple leaders from throughout the brigade. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

