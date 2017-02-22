CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Col. Timothy Hayden, the commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, presents retired Col. Bart Howard, the former commander of 1st ABCT, a brigade hat following Howard’s visit with the brigade Feb. 22. Howard’s visit with the brigade brought him from Camp Hovey to the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, South Korea to visit with multiple leaders from throughout the brigade. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 06:38
|Photo ID:
|3205097
|VIRIN:
|170222-A-CZ808-009
|Resolution:
|1500x1001
|Size:
|114.86 KB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment
LEAVE A COMMENT