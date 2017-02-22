POCHEON, South Korea – Maj. Austin Maples, the executive officer of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, shows retired Col. Bart Howard, the former commander of the 1st ABCT, the live-fire range at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex Feb. 22. Howard spent the day visiting with leaders from throughout the brigade. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 06:38
|Photo ID:
|3205094
|VIRIN:
|170222-A-CZ808-004
|Resolution:
|1500x1001
|Size:
|142.44 KB
|Location:
|POCHEON, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
