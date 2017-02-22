(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment [Image 2 of 3]

    Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment

    POCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    POCHEON, South Korea – Maj. Austin Maples, the executive officer of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, shows retired Col. Bart Howard, the former commander of the 1st ABCT, the live-fire range at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex Feb. 22. Howard spent the day visiting with leaders from throughout the brigade. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 06:38
    Photo ID: 3205094
    VIRIN: 170222-A-CZ808-004
    Resolution: 1500x1001
    Size: 142.44 KB
    Location: POCHEON, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment
    Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment
    Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment

    TAGS

    Veteran
    South Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    Camp Casey
    Camp Hovey
    Republic of Korea
    1st Infantry Division
    Deployment
    Rodriguez Live Fire Complex
    Visit
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT