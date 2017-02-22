Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment

POCHEON, South Korea – Maj. Austin Maples, the executive officer of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, shows retired Col. Bart Howard, the former commander of the 1st ABCT, the live-fire range at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex Feb. 22. Howard spent the day visiting with leaders from throughout the brigade. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

