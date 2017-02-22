Former ‘Devil’ brigade commander visits 1st ABCT during Korea deployment

POCHEON, South Korea – Retired Col. Bart Howard, the former commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, visits with Lt. Col. Jon Meredith and Maj. Michael Wellock, the commander and operations officer in charge respectively of the 1st ABCT’s 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, during a visit with brigade leadership at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex Feb. 22. Howard commanded the 1st ABCT from 2004 to 2006. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

