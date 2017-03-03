USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan

170304-N-WF272-191 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Seaman Courtney Lucarell, from Youngstown, Ohio, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Rick Horvath, from Southgate, Mich., direct landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 9, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, upon its arrival to White Beach Naval Facility from amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

