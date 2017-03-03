(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN, JAPAN

    03.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170304-N-WF272-076 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Landing craft air cushion (LCAC) Navigator Electronics Technician 2nd Class Patrick Johnson (left), from Buffalo, N.Y., and LCAC Engineer Machinist's Mate 1st Class Carlos Rivera, from Puerto Rico, land LCAC 29, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, following a flight from amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) to White Beach Naval Facility. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 00:57
    Photo ID: 3205016
    VIRIN: 170304-N-WF272-076
    Resolution: 3300x2203
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JAPAN, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Japan
    Sasebo
    Okinawa
    Pacific
    underway
    LHD 6
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    Marines
    deployment
    LCAC 29
    White Beach Naval Facility
    BHR
    NBU 7
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WEAREBHR
    LCAC 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT