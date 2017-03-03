170304-N-WF272-102 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Benny Genovese, from Flushing, N.Y., a load master assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, directs a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) during disembarkation from landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 29 following a flight from amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) to White Beach Naval Facility. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
