U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant Marco Munoz performs a saxophone solo while Amn 1st Class Sam Bachelder, on piano, and The Commanders Jazz Ensemble accompanies during a rehearsal last Friday at Travis Air Force Base. This was the final rehearsal before a community outreach concert in Vacaville, California.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 21:02
|Photo ID:
|3204944
|VIRIN:
|170303-F-GM068-060
|Resolution:
|1976x1976
|Size:
|713.04 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAF Band of the Golden West [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Anna Andrew, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT