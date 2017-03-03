USAF Band of the Golden West

U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant Marco Munoz performs a saxophone solo while Amn 1st Class Sam Bachelder, on piano, and The Commanders Jazz Ensemble accompanies during a rehearsal last Friday at Travis Air Force Base. This was the final rehearsal before a community outreach concert in Vacaville, California.

Date Taken: 03.03.2017
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US