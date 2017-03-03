U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West announces upcoming free concerts by the Concert Band in the Travis AFB local region in March 2017. These concerts are part of a local community outreach tour celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Air Force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 21:00 Photo ID: 3204941 VIRIN: 170303-F-GM068-991 Resolution: 800x605 Size: 108.67 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Band of the Golden West [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Anna Andrew, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.