    USAF Band of the Golden West [Image 2 of 3]

    USAF Band of the Golden West

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Anna Andrew 

    U. S. Air Force Band of the Golden West

    U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West announces upcoming free concerts by the Concert Band in the Travis AFB local region in March 2017. These concerts are part of a local community outreach tour celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Air Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 21:00
    Photo ID: 3204941
    VIRIN: 170303-F-GM068-991
    Resolution: 800x605
    Size: 108.67 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Band of the Golden West [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Anna Andrew, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

