Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 20:58 Photo ID: 3204938 VIRIN: 170214-F-LF103-591 Resolution: 1024x1024 Size: 233.39 KB Location: SURPRISE, AZ, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAF Band of the Golden West [Image 1 of 3], by A1C JOSEPH Ganzelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.