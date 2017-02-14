(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAF Band of the Golden West [Image 3 of 3]

    USAF Band of the Golden West

    SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class JOSEPH Ganzelli 

    U. S. Air Force Band of the Golden West

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Brian Hornbuckle and Amn 1st Class Ian O'beirne teach a music clinic to high school band students in Surprise, Arizona in February 2017. The clinic was part of of the Commanders Jazz Ensemble community outreach tour.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 20:58
    Photo ID: 3204938
    VIRIN: 170214-F-LF103-591
    Resolution: 1024x1024
    Size: 233.39 KB
    Location: SURPRISE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Band of the Golden West [Image 1 of 3], by A1C JOSEPH Ganzelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USAF Band of the Golden West
    USAF Band of the Golden West
    USAF Band of the Golden West

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    community outreach
    Air Force
    AMC
    Band
    Travis AFB Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT