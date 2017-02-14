U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Brian Hornbuckle and Amn 1st Class Ian O'beirne teach a music clinic to high school band students in Surprise, Arizona in February 2017. The clinic was part of of the Commanders Jazz Ensemble community outreach tour.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 20:58
|Photo ID:
|3204938
|VIRIN:
|170214-F-LF103-591
|Resolution:
|1024x1024
|Size:
|233.39 KB
|Location:
|SURPRISE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAF Band of the Golden West [Image 1 of 3], by A1C JOSEPH Ganzelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT