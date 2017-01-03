(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sqaud Plants Bangalore in Cover of Smoke [Image 3 of 12]

    Sqaud Plants Bangalore in Cover of Smoke

    FT. IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Spc. JD Sacharok 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, looks out for enemy presence while his squamates set a Bangalore Torpedo Demolition Charge, during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb 19, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 14:14
    Photo ID: 3204692
    VIRIN: 170301-A-CJ700-178
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 829.09 KB
    Location: FT. IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sqaud Plants Bangalore in Cover of Smoke [Image 1 of 12], by SPC JD Sacharok, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Running out of Training Facility
    2 Soldiers Take Cover from Explosion
    Sqaud Plants Bangalore in Cover of Smoke
    Providing Security While Squadmates Plant Bangalore Torpedo Demolition Charge
    Cover from a Hilltop
    Taking Cover Behind a Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    Racing Back to Rally Point in an Abrams Tank
    Aiming High in an Abrams Tank
    Abrams Tank Moving to a Breach Point
    Donkey vs Abrams
    Abrams Tank and a Convoy
    Abrams Tank Passing the Town of Ujen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Smoke
    Infantry
    Bagalore Torpedo Demolition Charge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT