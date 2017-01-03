2 Soldiers Take Cover from Explosion

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, take cover after detonating their Bangalore Torpedo Demolition Charge, during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb 19, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)

