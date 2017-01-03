(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Providing Security While Squadmates Plant Bangalore Torpedo Demolition Charge [Image 4 of 12]

    Providing Security While Squadmates Plant Bangalore Torpedo Demolition Charge

    FT. IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Spc. JD Sacharok 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    A U.S. Soldier, assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, provides security for his squamates as they set a Bangalore Torpedo Demolition Charge, during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb 19, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 14:14
    Photo ID: 3204689
    VIRIN: 170301-A-CJ700-171
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: FT. IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Providing Security While Squadmates Plant Bangalore Torpedo Demolition Charge [Image 1 of 12], by SPC JD Sacharok, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

