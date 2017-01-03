Providing Security While Squadmates Plant Bangalore Torpedo Demolition Charge

A U.S. Soldier, assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, provides security for his squamates as they set a Bangalore Torpedo Demolition Charge, during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb 19, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)
