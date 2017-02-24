U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division eat lunch at an undisclosed location in Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 09:25
|Photo ID:
|3204439
|VIRIN:
|170224-A-XH155-107
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TF White Falcon daily life at tactical assembly area [Image 1 of 14], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
