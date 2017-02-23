U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division watch as an Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service soldier prepares tea at an undisclosed location in Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 09:27 Photo ID: 3204425 VIRIN: 170223-A-XH155-077 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.97 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TF White Falcon daily life at tactical assembly area [Image 1 of 14], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.