    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) pulls into White Beach [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) pulls into White Beach

    OKINAWA, JAPAN, JAPAN

    03.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170304-N-XK809-060 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) arrives at White Beach Naval Facility for a scheduled port visit. During the visit, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Marines will embark the ship and on-load cargo and equipment. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 00:53
    Photo ID: 3204173
    VIRIN: 170304-N-XK809-060
    Resolution: 2113x1405
    Size: 847.1 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JAPAN, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) pulls into White Beach [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

