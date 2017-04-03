(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives in Okinawa 2017 [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives in Okinawa 2017

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170304-N-XT039-027 OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 4, 2017) Sailors handle mooring lines aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during sea and anchor detail. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 00:53
    Photo ID: 3204167
    VIRIN: 170304-N-XT039-027
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 989.15 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives in Okinawa 2017 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

