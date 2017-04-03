170304-N-XT039-040 OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 4, 2017) Logistics Specialist Seaman Cheyenne Farias, from Mariposa, Calif., stands phone-talker watch during sea and anchor detail aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 00:53 Photo ID: 3204170 VIRIN: 170304-N-XT039-040 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 765.16 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives in Okinawa 2017 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.