    Pax River Kicks Off 2017 NMCRS Fund Drive [Image 1 of 5]

    Pax River Kicks Off 2017 NMCRS Fund Drive

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 27, 2017) - Sailors line up to donate to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) at the Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic Hangar following the NMCRS Fund Drive Kickoff Feb. 27.
    The theme of this year's fund drive is "By Our Own - For Our Own!" The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society's mission is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other need-based assistance to active-duty and retired Sailors and Marines, their eligible family members, and survivors.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pax River Kicks Off 2017 NMCRS Fund Drive [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

