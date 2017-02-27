PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 27, 2017) - Sailors line up to donate to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) at the Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic Hangar following the NMCRS Fund Drive Kickoff Feb. 27.
The theme of this year's fund drive is "By Our Own - For Our Own!" The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society's mission is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other need-based assistance to active-duty and retired Sailors and Marines, their eligible family members, and survivors.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 07:30
|Photo ID:
|3201879
|VIRIN:
|170227-N-JP566-202
|Resolution:
|4496x2938
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pax River Kicks Off 2017 NMCRS Fund Drive [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT