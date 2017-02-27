Pax River Kicks Off 2017 NMCRS Fund Drive

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 27, 2017) - Sailors line up to donate to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) at the Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic Hangar following the NMCRS Fund Drive Kickoff Feb. 27.

The theme of this year's fund drive is "By Our Own - For Our Own!" The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society's mission is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other need-based assistance to active-duty and retired Sailors and Marines, their eligible family members, and survivors.

