Pax River Kicks Off 2017 NMCRS Fund Drive

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 27, 2017) - Capt. Jason Hammond, NAS Patxent River executive officer, adresses guests of the 2017 NMCRS Fund Drive kickoff event in the FRCMA Hangar at NAS Patuxent River Feb. 27. Hammond told of the positive impact NMCRS has had on him and his Sailors throughout his career.

The theme of this year's fund drive is "By Our Own - For Our Own!" The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society's mission is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other need-based assistance to active-duty and retired Sailors and Marines, their eligible family members, and survivors.

