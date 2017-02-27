PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 27, 2017) - From left, Maureen Farrell, NAS Patuxent River Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) office director; Capt. Jason Hammond, NAS Patuxent River executive officer; Lt. Cmdr. Kacey Bowman, Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic (FRCMA) maintenance officer; Information Systems Technician 1st Class (NAC/AW) Keith Bridges, IT admin for FRCMA; and Rear Adm. Shane Gahagan, Commander, Naval Air Warfare Center-Aircraft Division/Assistant Commander for Research and Engineering, Naval Air Systems Command, hold the NAS Patuxent River Excellence Award banner awarded to FRCMA during the 2017 NMCRS Fund Drive kickoff event at the FRCMA Hangar at NAS Patuxent River Feb. 27.

FRCMA was awarded the banner for their efforts in raising the most funds at NAS Patuxent River during the 2016 NMCRS Fund Drive.

The theme of this year's fund drive is "By Our Own - For Our Own!" During the Pax River kick off event, both Gahagan and Hammond made mention of the importance of NMCRS in supporting fellow service members when they need help, and encouraged all at the command to help spread the word about the great work NMCRS does to help Sailors and Marines in their times of need. The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society's mission is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other need-based assistance to active-duty and retired Sailors and Marines, their eligible family members, and survivors.

Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US This work, Pax River Kicks Off 2017 NMCRS Fund Drive, by PO1 Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.