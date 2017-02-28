Starting off right: 18th MTF teaches maintainers core tasks

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Hust, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit lead electrical and environmental specialist, demonstrates how to remove a panel from an F-15A Eagle Feb. 28, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Hust helps instruct new electrical and environmental maintainers for the 18th Maintenance Training Flight’s new ENE core tasks course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

