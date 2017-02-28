U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emon Kizer, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental apprentice, practices removing a panel on an F-15A Eagle Feb. 28, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Kizer is attending the 18th Maintenance Training Flight’s new ENE core tasks course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 00:51
|Photo ID:
|3201376
|VIRIN:
|170228-F-ZC102-2151
|Resolution:
|6807x4651
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Starting off right: 18th MTF teaches maintainers core tasks [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Starting off right: 18th MTF teaches maintainers core tasks
