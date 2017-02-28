Starting off right: 18th MTF teaches maintainers core tasks

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emon Kizer, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental apprentice, practices removing a panel on an F-15A Eagle Feb. 28, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Kizer is attending the 18th Maintenance Training Flight’s new ENE core tasks course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

