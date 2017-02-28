(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Starting off right: 18th MTF teaches maintainers core tasks [Image 3 of 3]

    Starting off right: 18th MTF teaches maintainers core tasks

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Instructors and training managers from the 18th Maintenance Training Flight, provide hands on training on the flightline Feb. 28, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th Maintenance Training Flight introduced a new core task for new electrical and environmental maintainers station on Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 00:51
    Photo ID: 3201366
    VIRIN: 170228-F-ZC102-2197
    Resolution: 6645x4369
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    EMS
    Omari Bernard
    18th MTF

