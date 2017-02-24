(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3670th TMDE Deployment Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    3670th TMDE Deployment Ceremony

    OR, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. William Edwards, commander of the Oregon Army National Guard's Land Component, shakes the hand of deploying Soldiers with the 3670th Component Repair Company, Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) section during a deployment ceremony, Feb. 24, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. The seven Soldiers will provide theater-level calibration and repair of critical weapons systems, communications equipment, tactical vehicles and aircraft during a nine-month deployment to Eastern Europe in support Operation Atlantic Resolve. (Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 22:59
    Photo ID: 3200949
    VIRIN: 170224-Z-YI240-3508
    Resolution: 4049x2695
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: OR, US
    This work, 3670th TMDE Deployment Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

