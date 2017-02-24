Brig. Gen. William Edwards, commander of the Oregon Army National Guard's Land Component, shakes the hand of deploying Soldiers with the 3670th Component Repair Company, Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) section during a deployment ceremony, Feb. 24, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. The seven Soldiers will provide theater-level calibration and repair of critical weapons systems, communications equipment, tactical vehicles and aircraft during a nine-month deployment to Eastern Europe in support Operation Atlantic Resolve. (Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 22:59 Photo ID: 3200949 VIRIN: 170224-Z-YI240-3508 Resolution: 4049x2695 Size: 5.92 MB Location: OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3670th TMDE Deployment Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.