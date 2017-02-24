3670th TMDE Deployment Ceremony

Members of the 3670th Component Repair Company’s, Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) section, Chief Warrant Officer-2 Ross Rappe, Staff Sgt. Shawn Flynn, Staff Sgt. Michael Resner, Spc. Omar Gallardozamora, Spc. Dominic Trujillo, Spc. Johanus Flores and Spc. Bryan May, stand on stage to be recognized during a deployment ceremony, Feb. 24, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. These seven Soldiers will provide theater-level calibration and repair of critical weapons systems, communications equipment, tactical vehicles and aircraft during a nine-month deployment to Eastern Europe in support Operation Atlantic Resolve. (Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

