    3670th TMDE Deployment Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    3670th TMDE Deployment Ceremony

    OR, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 3670th Component Repair Company’s, Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) section, Chief Warrant Officer-2 Ross Rappe, Staff Sgt. Shawn Flynn, Staff Sgt. Michael Resner, Spc. Omar Gallardozamora, Spc. Dominic Trujillo, Spc. Johanus Flores and Spc. Bryan May, stand on stage to be recognized during a deployment ceremony, Feb. 24, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. These seven Soldiers will provide theater-level calibration and repair of critical weapons systems, communications equipment, tactical vehicles and aircraft during a nine-month deployment to Eastern Europe in support Operation Atlantic Resolve. (Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 22:58
    Photo ID: 3200948
    VIRIN: 170224-Z-YI240-3494
    Resolution: 4087x3126
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3670th TMDE Deployment Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT