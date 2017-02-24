Brig. Gen. William Edwards, commander of the Oregon Army National Guard's Land Component, presents the Oregon State flag to Chief Warrant Officer-2 Ross Rappe, detachment commander with the 3670th Component Repair Company, during a deployment ceremony, Feb. 24, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. Seven Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) section of the 3670th Component Repair Company will provide theater-level calibration and repair of critical weapons systems, communications equipment, tactical vehicles and aircraft during a nine-month deployment to Eastern Europe in support Operation Atlantic Resolve. (Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 22:58 Photo ID: 3200947 VIRIN: 170224-Z-YI240-3492 Resolution: 3402x2456 Size: 4.99 MB Location: OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3670th TMDE Deployment Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.