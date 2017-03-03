(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BH 17-1: Simulated kidnapping [Image 1 of 3]

    BH 17-1: Simulated kidnapping

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Hansen (right), 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Staff Sgt. Bradley Booker (left), 51st Security Forces member discuss security forces responses as part of a simulated kidnapping of the wing commander during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2017. Defenders verified the suspect vehicle and searched the perimeter of the building where the vehicle was found. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 21:55
    Photo ID: 3200939
    VIRIN: 170303-F-JW012-072
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BH 17-1: Simulated kidnapping [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Gwendalyn Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    BH 17-1: Simulated kidnapping
    BH 17-1: Simulated kidnapping
    BH 17-1: Simulated Kidnapping

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airforce

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT