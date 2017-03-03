BH 17-1: Simulated kidnapping

Staff Sgt. Bradley Booker, 51st Security Forces member, searches an area during a simulated kidnapping of the wing commander as part of Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2017. Defenders verified the suspect vehicle and searched the perimeter of the building where the vehicle was found. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)

