Airman 1st Class Christopher Booker, 51st Security Forces member, searches an area as part of a simulated kidnapping of Col. Andrew Hansen, 51st Fighter Wing commander during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2017. The kidnapping was designed to test the base Defenders, who were required to respond to the scenario and search various areas of the base to find the commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)
This work, BH 17-1: Simulated Kidnapping [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Gwendalyn Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
