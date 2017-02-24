Airmen play indoor soccer at the fitness center Feb. 24, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. In addition to playing soccer for fun, the long-term goal is to form a team to represent Malmstrom at the Defender’s Cup, a world-cup type tournament open to base soccer teams representing any branch of service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 17:16
|Photo ID:
|3200653
|VIRIN:
|170224-F-YO405-0032
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|891.18 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Indoor soccer arrives at Malmstrom [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
