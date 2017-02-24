Indoor soccer arrives at Malmstrom

Airmen play indoor soccer at the fitness center Feb. 24, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. In addition to playing soccer for fun, the long-term goal is to form a team to represent Malmstrom at the Defender’s Cup, a world-cup type tournament open to base soccer teams representing any branch of service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves)

