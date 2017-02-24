(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Indoor soccer arrives at Malmstrom [Image 1 of 3]

    Indoor soccer arrives at Malmstrom

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen play indoor soccer at the fitness center Feb. 24, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. In addition to playing soccer for fun, the long-term goal is to form a team to represent Malmstrom at the Defender’s Cup, a world-cup type tournament open to base soccer teams representing any branch of service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indoor soccer arrives at Malmstrom [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

