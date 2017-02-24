Airmen play indoor soccer at the fitness center Feb. 24, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The goal of indoor soccer is to build camaraderie between Airmen, learn about one another and form enough teams to compete in squadron intramural indoor and outdoor soccer. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 17:16
|Photo ID:
|3200652
|VIRIN:
|170224-F-YO405-0023
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|944.99 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Hometown:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Indoor soccer arrives at Malmstrom [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
