    Serving up Smiles, 908th FSS Competes for John L. Hennessy Award [Image 6 of 8]

    Serving up Smiles, 908th FSS Competes for John L. Hennessy Award

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Trayunne Lucas of the 908th Airlift Wing’s Force Support Squadron helps assemble a combat kitchen during the Hennessy Competition Feb. 11 at Maxwell Air Force Base. The 908th is one of four teams competing for the John L. Hennessy Award that recognizes those who best excel in food service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 14:30
    Photo ID: 3199982
    VIRIN: 170211-F-GA145-0066
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
