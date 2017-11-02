Staff Sgt. Octavius Ausbon, member of the 908th Airlift Wing’s Force Support Squadron, prepares to cover food during the Hennessy Competition Feb. 11 at Maxwell Air Force Base. Ausbon won the individual Outstanding Performer award last year while competing for the John L. Hennessy Award that recognizes those who best excel in food service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark
|02.11.2017
|03.02.2017 14:30
|3199988
|170211-F-GA145-0292
|2848x4288
|4.72 MB
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Serving up Smiles, 908th FSS Competes for John L. Hennessy Award [Image 1 of 8], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Serving up Smiles, 908th FSS Competes for John L. Hennessy Award
