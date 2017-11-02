Three judges representing the Air Force Reserve Command give feedback to the 908th Airlift Wing’s team that had just finished competing for the John L. Hennessy Award Feb. 11 at Maxwell Air Force Base. The 908th is one of four teams vying for the award that recognizes the team who best excels in food service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 14:29 Photo ID: 3199991 VIRIN: 170211-F-GA145-0577 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 4.98 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Serving up Smiles, 908th FSS Competes for John L. Hennessy Award [Image 1 of 8], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.