621st CRW hone ABO skill set during JRTC

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Fennessey, 821st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter, spots a forklift while unloading a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a Joint Readiness Training exercise, Feb. 12, 2016, at Alexandria International Airport, LA. Throughout the exercise the aerial port team loaded and offloaded 101 C-130 Super Hercules and 21 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and moved 282 short tons of cargo during the exercises, as well as supporting the movement of more than 670 passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Hicks)

Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017